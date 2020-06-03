The Ghana Health Service says 146 more people have recovered from Covid-19 but 251 new cases have been recorded, taking the national tally to 8,548.

No new deaths have been recorded, leaving that count at 38.

Greater Accra remains Ghana’s epicentre with 5,894 cases while the Ashanti has 1,342 cases.

The Western and Central regions have the third and fourth highest cases with 449 and 438, respectively.

ALSO READ:

Eastern has 134, Volta 86, Western North 68, Northern 37, Oti 26, Upper East 42, and Upper West 22.

Bono East region has six, North East two, Savannah and Bono have one case each.

Ahafo is the only region, currently, without a recorded case of Covid-19.