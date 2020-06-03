Controversial billionaire legislator has set high standards for his first son, Kenneth Agyapong whom he expects to protect his legacy in future.

Kennedy Agyapong is certain his son has inherited his entrepreneurial skills and is also hungry for success.

That is why he has handed the management of his media empire, Kencity Media to his young son as the first test in life.

Hon. Ken Agyapong and his son

As someone who has risen from being a pauper to a billionaire, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said he has ensured none of his children will suffer in life.

ALSO READ:

Therefore, if any of his 20 children chooses to be lazy in spite of the education and exposure in life that would be his/her choice.

For his eldest son, Mr Agyapong said he wants him to be wealthier than him “so I’m always monitoring him.”

Should his son decide to use his hard earned money to chase girls and drink expensive champagne like most of the kids of rich people, the maverick politician said he will not hesitate to use the rod.

“The way I have suffered in life if my son Kenneth uses my money on girls and buy expensive champagne at night clubs like others have done; I will give him dirty slaps,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Play attached audio above for more: