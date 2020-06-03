A 25-year-old man whose whipping of his three-year-old son leading to severe injuries has been convicted of the crime in the Ashanti Region.

Ebenezer Osei Bonsu on June 2 changed his plea to guilty and pleaded for leniency.

His three-year-old son was hospitalised with severe wounds after he whipped him with a belt and power cable for bed wetting.

Widespread public outcry greeted disturbing pictures of the boy’s ordeal which went viral on social media.

He finally pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and causing harm.

Speaking to Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor, lawyer for the accused explained that his client arrived at his latest decision as a show of remorse.

“I believe it is as a result of remorse. All along he had been remorseful. He intimated to me that he was not guilty. He pleaded not guilty. Believing that he had actually beaten his son, it was within him. So it was like he was living a double life,” he said adding that his client was ready to subject himself to the jurisdiction of the court.

Ebenezer Osei Bonsu’s sentencing has been deferred to June 9, 2020.