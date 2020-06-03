Azumah Nelson has confirmed that firebrand politician Kennedy Agyapong’s narration about how he bought his first house was true.

It can be recalled that politician and business tycoon Kennedy Agyapong, the first guest on the Y Leaderboard series in his submission, spoke about his early life in the USA as a taxi driver and Azumah Nelson’s role in the very first house he (Kennedy Agyapong) bought in Ghana.

When the host of the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show (MMRS) on YFM, Rev Erskine, played back the interview with Kennedy Agyapong when he graced the maiden edition of the Y Leaderboard series as the first guest and asked Azumah Nelson if he remembers that incident, Azumah Nelson confirmed that indeed Kennedy Agyapong didn’t lie at all.

‘’I remember this; he is not the first person I have helped. Whatever I can do to make you happy, I will gladly do it. I will do my best to put a smile on your face’’ Azumah Nelson said.

This is what Kennedy Agyapong said in his 1st May, interview with Rev. Erskine on the YLeaderboard series.

‘’Azumah came to fight, there was a liquor store on the 114 Lennox avenue.”

“It’s called ‘Fred Wines and liquor’, it was for a Ghanaian. Most of the taxi drivers park there and rest when we are in Harlem. I went there and saw Azumah Nelson and his boss Mr. Asa and we started talking. I said to him I have money for my mother, they have thrown them from their house and I don’t know how to get money for them.”

“The man looked at me and my age when I said I had saved up twenty-four thousand dollars ($ 24,000). I gave him sixteen thousand dollars ($16,000) initially. When you get to the ambassadorial enclave, the first street from that junction where you make a right turn to A&C mall, I connected water and electricity in 1998.”

“That was where Azumah Nelson’s manager bought a house for my parents. He was very sincere and honest, it was a boys’ quarters, he got it for twenty-four thousand dollars ($ 24,000) because I told him I saved that amount and I sent him the remaining eight thousand ($8,000). I bought my first house in Ghana on April 17th, 1988’’ Kennedy Agyapong narrated.

The ‘Y Leaderboard Series’ is a segment on Myd Morning Radio show (MMRS) with the objective to develop the youth and provide inspiration to listeners by hosting leaders and achievers in various industries in Ghana and beyond.