Rapper Kwaw Kese has said he is hurt his colleague, Sarkodie, has not availed himself for a collaboration he had requested.

In an Instagram live session with 4syte TV, Kwaw Kese said he was hopeful he and the ‘Lucky’ hitmaker would release a new song after he sent him a beat.

Although Sarkodie had earlier promised to get back to him, the ‘Dondo’ singer said that he is still waiting for him.

Kwaw Kese added that Sarkodie has read subsequent messages he sent and has chosen to ignore those as well.

Kwaw Kese had a few words for Sarkodie on 4SYTE TV's IG live after being asked if the 2 artists link up since they are both stuck outside the country because of coronavirus

“If you won’t do it, you say I can’t do it. That is reality,” Kwaw Kese stated adding that if Sarkodie did not like the beats, he could have said so.

He stated that musicians have to be each other’s keeper if they want to succeed.

“Today you might be up, tomorrow you don’t know who might be up,” he added.

Kwaw Kese’s interview has drawn attention of fans on social media.

Although some are criticising Sarkodie for not saying a simple word no to the request, others are saying he is not obliged to do anything.

Is it GH artists snitching on SARK or purely unappreciative?



Kwaw Kese had Sark on the DONDO remix and niggar was all over the place saluting Sark.



Supposing Sark refuses to drop a verse for you on your latest track, does that calls for snitching?