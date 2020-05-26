Rapper, Kwaw Kese says he is contemplating seeking asylum in the United States of America (USA), where he is currently stranded because of the closure of the country’s airports as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, he has given himself up to the end of the month to take the final decision.

He made the revelation on Twitter, indicating he would go ahead to do that if government doesn’t come to his aid.

“I’m gonna seek asylum by end of the month if Ghana government don’t (sic) come and take me from here,” the rapper tweeted.

Kwaw Kese is part of a number of Ghanaian musicians who are stuck abroad.

The rest include Sarkodie, D-Black, Pappy Kojo and others.

They left Ghana before President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of the country’s borders and airports.

Some of his followers mocked him over his rant, saying he is not even needed in Ghana.

Meanwhile, government has begun the process to evacuate Ghanaians abroad.