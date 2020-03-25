Kwaw Kese, nicknamed ‘Abodam’, is in a state of jubilation after news of Ghana legalising some marijuana for medicinal purposes broke out.

The musician, to benefit from the legalisation, has revealed that henceforth, he should be regarded as medically ill.

“I heard Tampi (local name for hard drugs) has been legalised so from today I am going to declare sickness and the president has given me permission to smoke because of my health issues; at least that’s why I’ve been quarantined,” he said in an Instagram Live.

To him, the move is one thing the Akufo- Addo-led government has done to make him love the New Patriotic Party.

However, the elated ‘Abodam’ revealed his wish is for the cannabis to be decriminalised so he will not have to spend some time behind bars like it happened years ago.

“Ghana police from today on-wards bear in mind I’m sick and I’ve been given right to smoke as much as I can. If any of you stops and tries to extort me, I’ll poke your eyes,” he warned.