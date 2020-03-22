It was all joy for some celebrities and Ghanaians when news of the legalization of growing Cannabis for health and industrial purposes hit the internet.

For most of the people jubilating, the approval of licenses for the production of cannabis of not more than 0.3 per cent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for industrial and medicinal purposes has long been overdue.

It would be recalled that the issue of the legalization has been debated in Ghana for quite a while, with celebrities, the likes of Blakk Rasta, Samini, Sister Derby, John Dumelo, Ras Kuuku, Kwaw Kesse and Yvonne Nelson giving it a nod.

RELATED

To ease matters, Parlaiment yesterday, March 21, 2020 passed the Narcotic Bill into law and some Ghanaians are rolling on the floors with jubilation.

Elated ‘cannabis lovers’ such as Shatta Wale and Samini voiced out their excitement on Twitter.

What most of the people celebrating the legalisation may be ignorant of, however, is the fact that Parliament hasn’t legalized cannabis for smoking, making its possession without lawful authority illegal.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Omg am so happy this government is about to legalize cannabis for medicinal use ..Good one there Mr president 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 21, 2020

#HighGrade farms to the world. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa 😂😂😂💨💨💨… we are about to go commercial 💪🏾😁.. big up all who stood in the fore front to make this a reality. #Agriculture is the future indeed… let’s go guys… 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🇬🇭 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 21, 2020

Ghana legalises Cannabis for health and Industrial purposes..



😂😂

But the youth! pic.twitter.com/8IxujOdG0g — 🎈Nungua StrongMan Burner🌠👨‍🔧 (@MbrewafuoAkomah) March 21, 2020

Wonderful news. Now police officers can no longer terrorize and extort money from young Ghanaians for having small quantities of cannabis on them. No judge can prosecute 75-year-olds for growing the plant.



https://t.co/c16RyOppK8 — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) March 21, 2020

Ghana legalises cannabis



No be small drug empire and pablo Escobar we go come experience 😂😂😂 — thatsbullshit🥱 (@notheresi) March 21, 2020

How shatta wale and Samini are jubilating after the legalization of weed #Ghana #cannabis



Don't forget to follow me I promise to follow you back ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/5tu6e7W588 — KHID💦🇬🇭 (@dau_11) March 21, 2020