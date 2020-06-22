Young Ghanaian rapper and internet sensation, AY Poyoo, says One Corner hitmaker Patapaa Amisty influenced him to become a musician.

According to AY Poyoo, known in real life as Emmanuel Yeboah, Patapaa came into the limelight with his own brand and uniqueness, something which inspired him to create his own uniqueness.

READ ALSO

“Patapaa is unique in his own way and doing a great job in music circles and I applaud him for that.

I gathered from his uniqueness and created my own style that is why I consider myself the face of Ghana Rap,” he told Ghana News Agency. AY Poyoo

The 20-year-old rap sensation added that he was optimistic about a bright future and looks to take his music beyond Ghana and possibly grab an international award in the near future.

“I don’t pay attention to distractions. I know what I want and I would prove them wrong. I would like to say a big thank you to all those pushing the brand and posting me on various social media platforms and I appreciate all of them,” he added.

The duo is about to release their first featured single titled “My Lady” in one of the most anticipated collaborations in Ghanaian music.