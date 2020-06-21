The brother of self-acclaimed millionaire and businessman, Ibrah One, who goes by the name Abass, has apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for his brother’s outburst on social media.

According to him, Ibrah One is not mentally straight, hence people should forgo his wild utterances because he has a mental condition and that can happen to anyone.

He explained:

We are not saying he is mad… he is social media crazy and writes things anyhow. I think I will like to apologise to the President for whatever my little brother has put out there.

And I will like to apologise on behalf of the family and the good people of Ghana for my brother’s outburst.

We should all sympathise and pray with him and we are Muslims and believe that whatever we put to prayer, God will answer it, he said.