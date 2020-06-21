Afrobeats singer, DJ Coz, is back with a brand new love story embodied in a creatively crafted masterpiece song dubbed ‘Uyoyo’.

The track, according to the Ghanaian-based Nigerian artiste, talks about what love is all about. He said ‘Uyoyo’ will redefine his gesture of an unforgettable love story.

‘Uyoyo’, is three minutes 30 seconds romantic rhythm with a blend of Afro-house, Afro beats and sounds from Nigeria and Ghana produced by Eddykay Beatz.

It is definitely an uplifting one.

DJ Coz gained popularity after his most recent single ‘Dangerous’ became the trending topic on social media in April this year.

The artiste has several singles to his name including ‘Talk About Me’, ‘Lorlonye’ and ‘Patience,’ among others.