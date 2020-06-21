Ghana international, Jordan Ayew, has now become the country’s highest goal scorer in the English Premier League after scoring in Crystal Palace win.

Legendary Tony Yeboah, who played Leeds United held the record after scoring 24 goals in the Premier League during his three years stay with the club in the 1990s.

Jordan scored his ninth goal of the season for Crystal Palace in a 2-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The goal by the former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward took his total Premier League tally to 25 which sent him above Tony Yeboah who scored 24 goals in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew and Michael Essien also have 21 and 17 goals, respectively, in the Premier League.

Below are the top five Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League history:

1. Jordan Ayew – 25 goals

2. Anthony Yeboah– 24 goals

3. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

4. Michael Essien – 17 goals

5. Asamoah Gyan – 10 goals

Ayew is now just three goals away from equalling his best-ever scoring campaign of 12 goals with Lorient in 2015.