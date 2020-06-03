Controversial socialite, Ibrah One has made some wild claims about Coronavirus and its origin.

According to the self-acclaimed millionaire, Coronavirus is just a hoax which did not originate from Wuhan China like it has been reported since its outbreak in December 2019.

To Ibrah One, the outbreak of the novel virus was never a money-oriented agenda by China and if given the chance he would prove his claims.

He dared President Nana Akufo-Addo to allow him kiss two confirmed COVID-19 patients to prove the myth around the virus.

Ibrah One said if he is proven right, he will, thereafter, teach African leaders how to emancipate themselves from the reign of the Whites.