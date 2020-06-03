The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, says he pities the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its decision to return ex-president John Mahama as a flagbearer.

To Mr Blay, the return of the former president makes him confident enough of the NPP’s victory in the December polls.

“I won’t take anything for granted but I will say it’s a pity the NDC has decided to bring back the man who presided over what I would describe as abysmal and incompetent handling of the economy to challenge the very competent and capable performing president, Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi TV, he said the NPP has been diligent and is prepared for another four years.

“I don’t believe that as we talk now, the NDC is a big force. Their performance was bad as compared to what we are doing and they nearly drove the economy into total darkness,” he added.

He said though he is not taking anything for granted regarding the elections, he doubts the NDC will pose a serious threat to the NPP.