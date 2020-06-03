

The National Chairman of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has said the party does not know the whereabouts of its leader, Dr Edward Mahama.



He said Dr Mahama’s interest in the party’s activities had waned considerably.



According to him, their leader, who was appointed Ambassador-at-Large under the Akufo-Addo administration seems to be enjoying his appointment much to the detriment of party duties.



It comes at a time when political parties appear divided over the compilation of a new Voters Register.



Ideally, this would have been the opportune time for all political party leaders to make their opinions and voices known on the controversial matter that has become the most topical ahead of the 2020 election.



But Dr Mahama, who led the party in the 2016 election, seems to be missing in action when his colleagues he contested are making their voices heard on issues of national interest.

Speaking on Starr FM in an interview monitored by theghanareport.com, the PNC National Chairman, Mr Mornah explained the situation was so because their leader seemed to be enjoying the largesse of his new office.



“I’m sure if you get to his office, if he has any because you are very much aware that he’s an Ambassador-at-large, and I don’t know that there are any offices for Ambassador-at-large.



“He is the leader of my party, but he’s been appointed in government, and it appears that he’s more interested in the work of government that he’s not availing himself to the party work. So I don’t know where he is,” he said.



The appointment



On July 10, 2017, Mr. Mahama was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Ambassador-at-large.



His position made him a diplomat of the highest rank, with special duties, and could represent the country anywhere internationally.



Ever since he was appointed, Mr. Mahama has not been seen or heard making public statements on issues of national interest.



That appears to irk Mr Mornah, who faces police investigations over comments the police consider threatening to national peace.



Mornah’s troubles



The outspoken PNC National Chairman and Convenor of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register (IPRAN), Bernard Mornah, was invited by the police CID over his ‘we will kill each other’ comment he made regarding the controversial plan by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new register.



At his first appearance at the police headquarters on June 2, 2020, since his comments, Mr. Mornah was accompanied by scores of supporters and political allies.



He was charged with offensive conduct and granted bail. He is to report to the CID Headquarters every fortnight.