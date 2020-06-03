An unidentified man has sparked waves of worry among some netizens with a video of him deep-kissing a little girl.

For sometime now, issues of sexual assault have taken centre stage, forcing the world to come to a common front to kick rape and its related activities out.

Consequently, the video circulating on social media, which captured the activity, has since generated some genuine concerns for the little girl.

It is unclear the relationship between the duo, but the intensity of the kiss cannot be overlooked by some commentators.