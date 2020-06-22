Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed he regrets responding to the dares of self-acclaimed millionaire, Ibrahim Dauda.

According to him, the regrets over his actions stem from a revelation on his mental condition by his brother, Abbas, when he came to apologise for Ibra’s outburst.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Atinka TV, Mr Agyapong explained that he was convinced by the reason Abass gave, adding he proved beyond reasonable doubts with medical reports.

Mr Agyapong said he would forgive Ibrah One, as he is popularly known, and won’t get him arrested because of his condition and neither will he continue with the banter.

Ibrah One, over the last few days has been throwing shots at the MP on his social media handles for exposing fake pastors, adding that it wasn’t his job.

Among other things, Ibrah One claimed Mr Agyapong was one of the biggest money launderers in Ghana, daring Mr Agyapong to respond to him if he claims to be perfect and not afraid of him.

Mr Agyapong, in a reaction, said he was so angry over the comments made by Ibrah One and therefore was ready to expose him as well.

Watch the video below: