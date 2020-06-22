The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attributed the defeat of over 40 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) to the abysmal performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said that failure of the government to honour its numerous promises to undertake developmental projects in all constituencies accounted for the defeat of many of the legislators.

Speaking at the NDC’s Weekly Press Briefing Monday, he said the just-ended NPP Parliamentary primaries reflected the dissatisfaction of their own party members and Ghanaians at large with the non-performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“Our checks have revealed that many first time MPs lost their seats because no developmental projects have been undertaken in their constituencies in the last three and half years,” he indicated.

The governing NPP over the weekend organised parliamentary primaries to select candidates to represent the party in 100 constituencies in the country.

The 40 MPs that lost their seats included 11 Parliamentary Select Committee Chairmen, two Vice Chairpersons and two regional ministers.

Mr Gyamfi indicated these results were invitations to Ghanaians to reject the “non-performance, nepotistic and corrupt Akufo-Addo government.”

“The defeat of so many incumbent MPs, especially those in parliamentary leadership and in government shows that the NPP delegates voted for change and passed an overwhelming vote of no confidence in their own government,” he said.

One Minister of State and three Deputy Ministers also fell prey to first timers in the primaries.

He also said more NPP legislators would have lost their seats if the party had not protected some of the incumbent MPs.

“But for the undemocratic imposition of some 65 incumbent MPs by the powers that be in NPP, the situation would have been worse,” he said.

The Communications Officer called on Ghanaians to kick out the NPP regime for John Mahama’s government in the December 7 polls.