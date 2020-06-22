The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah is appealing to all losers in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to lose hope.

The NEIP boss underscored the need for every party member to look at the bigger picture of retaining power in the December polls.

“You win today, you lose tomorrow; it is normal in politics,” John Kumah said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Mr Kumah snatched the Ejisu seat from the sitting Member of Parliament for Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi who is also the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

He polled 397 as against his contenders, the incumbent MP and Abena Poku who had 307 and 5 respectively.

He said the incumbent was yet to congratulate him after his overwhelming victory since the elections ended on Saturday June 20, 2020.

This, many believe could be recipe for disaster for the NPP if John Kumah didn’t unite with the sitting MP for victory in the general elections.

But, Mr Kumah said he was working hard to resolve the seeming tension in the constituency.

He cited how he lost bitterly in 2016 yet supported Hon. Owusu-Aduomi to retain the seat to buttress his point.

If he is now candidate, the NEIP expects that, the same courtesy is accorded him to maximize the NPP’s votes in its stronghold.

John Kumah advised all those who lost the elections to remain committed to the NPP to be able to catch President Akufo-Addo’s eye for any position.

“When I lost and worked hard, I was appointed Chief Executive Officer of NEIP so don’t lose hope,” he added.