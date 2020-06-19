Self-acclaimed millionaire and businessman, Ibrah One, says he is willing to open his gates for two days until the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong arrests him.

Ibrah One made this assertion on his social media page (SnapChat) after the politician said on Net 2’s ‘The Seat’ show that he will investigate him for money laundering and other fraudulent activities.

Every bank he saves we will investigate. He has an offshore account where he receives monies for people. And that is what many Forex Bureaus do.

He is a small boy and that is how he makes his money. Someone should advise him.

But Ibrah One’s latest post challenges Mr Agyapong to take the first step, thus:

MORE:

Ken!!! My gate is going to remain opened like this for 2 solid days. I did this just to show you how messy I am! On the 3rd day, u ppl will start to die.

Even that ur st*pid short president will be part of the corpse! Even Bill Gate will look for me just to forgive him. [SIC]