In this coronavirus pandemic period, it is imperative for everyone to take safety serious.

Below are eight reasons why shopping online is the right way to go.

1. Effortless Shopping – Talk of convenience! Opening an app or going on the website? You don’t have to move from your home or office, you don’t have to walk through shops searching. Just one place, a few clicks and you get what you want.

2. Reliability – Dream it, order it and get it as fast as possible. Whatever your item is, you are likely to receive it fast and safe when you order online. With Secure Payment systems, your funds are safe and you get your refunds intact and ontime once all the due processes are completed.

3. Range of assortment – Everything you need and love ,whether made in Ghana or shipped from abroad, from your favorite brands , over 4.5 million products. You get all right online. Too many options right? You will be spoilt for choice.

4. Genuine Products – You get to shop official brands such as Nokia, Icona, Maybelline, Dettol, Jameson,Cowbell and many others without worrying about quality. It is also very easy to return in case there is an issue and all the required return policies are fulfilled

5. Delivered Now/fast – Yes, that’s right! You can order for your food and groceries from your favorite restaurants and shops. You get them delivered safely in less than an hour.

6. Easy Payment – You enjoy a one stop shop for all digital services which includes airtime, data, bills and vouchers. No need to stress over how to pay for anything. Since movement is limited, cashless payments are the best. Stay safe and pay safe.

7. Free Delivery with Prime – The best is that there are always free things when you shop online. With prime accounts, you enjoy free delivery and some big discounts.

8. One account – To make things easier, you enjoy a single Sign-on – access to everything. One place where you can order Food, make digital Digital payments, order clothes ,phones , electronics and more. Life should be simple.