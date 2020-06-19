President Akufo-Addo is appealing to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to adhere strictly to all Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols the Electoral Commission has put in place ahead of the party’s primaries on Saturday, June 20.

This according to the President will prove that the nation can conduct an electoral process, where the sanctity of the ballot is preserved even in a Covid-19 era.

With less than seven months to the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the NPP is yet to hold its primaries to elect parliamentary candidates.

Being the first electoral process to be organised by the EC since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many have expressed fear that the process could lead to a spike in cases with more spread of the virus.

But President Akufo-Addo believes the exercise on Saturday will highlight the preparedness of the country for the December polls.

