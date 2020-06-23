Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, says it is time for him to go after people who are committing cyber-crimes and laundering monies through offshore bank accounts in Ghana.

According to him, he got motivated and enlighten to tow this line after self-claimed millionaire and businessman, Ibrah One threatened to kill him and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The politician said though Ibrah One’s biological brother, Abass has proved beyond reasonable doubt that his brother is unstable psychologically, he will still continue to stop people engaged in similar businesses.

Additionally, the Assin Central MP said most of the people who do business with Ibrah One or have opened Forex Bureau offices in Ghana are criminals including some banks.

MORE:

I know he is a criminal and now I know Ghanaians trust me and are afraid of me. The 419 boys are not happy with him. The moment he said he had a Forex bureau, I knew the deal… the boys are panicking.

I am going to deal with the banks. I have stopped the arrest… all banks in this country should stop opening offshore accounts. I will stop their business and I will use the law. I am going to attack them…

Why I believe he is mad is no normal human being will give the president 24 hours and threaten to kill him.

My wife told me that if I arrest him it will not be enough. The best place is to take him to Pantang Hospital, he said.