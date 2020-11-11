Controversial socialite, Ibrah One, has once again begun his ranting spree as he targets Kennedy Agyapong and some ‘fake’ doctors.

Addressing his Bipolar diagnosis, which prevented Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong from ‘biting’ him, Ibrah One said he is set to expose those doctors.

Recalled Mr Agyapong ordered investigations into the alleged money laundering scheme of Ibrah One, which had him temporarily put behind bars.

But, the elder brother of Ibrah One, Abass, pleaded on his behalf and confessed the former is “not mentally straight, hence people should forgo his wild utterances because he has a mental condition and that can happen to anyone.”

This diagnosis, Ibrah One has come out to debunk, accusing the doctors of issuing fake receipts.

He has also challenged Mr Agyapong to host him on his show, man to man and face to face, as he sets his own camera to deal with his accusers.