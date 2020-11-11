Some irate youth of Krofrom in the Ashanti region have reportedly attacked dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

A video of the incident fast circulating online saw the group rain insults on the artiste born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior.

They accused him of abandoning an ardent fan of his movement who passed on in the United States.

They vowed to deal with him should he step foot again in the vicinity.

Shatta Wale, in the midst of the heat, stepped out of the vehicle and had to flee the town with his convoy to save their lives.

That, however, did not deter the irate group as some of them were seen chasing the cars.

The musician is currently in the region for many reasons including shooting a music video for his latest ‘Kumerican’ song to boost the ‘Kumerica’ agenda.

