Shatta Wale is currently making waves on social media amid his radio tour of Kumasi which has many of his fans mobbing him everywhere he goes in the Garden City.

The musician is currently in the region for many reasons including shooting a music video for his latest ‘Kumerican’ song to boost the ‘Kumerica’ agenda.

According to him, he is championing the project to push Ghanaian songs beyond the horizon hence it’s only proper that he supports upcoming musicians who are working hard in Kumasi.

The first day of his Kumerican invasion saw the artiste receive a royal welcome at the airport, where dancers clad in their traditional wears awaited his arrival.

So far, Shatta’s convoy has had a difficult time driving through town as fans placard-wielding fans mob him wherever he has been with many of them idolizing him with the Shatta Movement (SM) sign.

Check out videos & photos circulating on social media during Shatta Wale’s visit to the region below:

