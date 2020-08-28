Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famed as Shatta Wale, has dropped a song in support of viral Kumasi boys who coined the term ‘Kumerica.’

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker took a little break from dancehall to record a rap song titled ‘Kumerica’ and it is going viral.

In the video, Shatta Wale was seen jamming to the song he had produced and sang along as he cruised around town.

The dancehall star was seen in his freshly-bought BMW singing the song. He also flaunted his expensive Rolex watch.

In the video, there was a transition to a room where a group of boys, believed to be the ones who started the ‘Kumerica’ trend, were seen jamming to Shatta Wale’s new tune.

‘Kumerica’ is one of the recent trends in Ghana having been started by some two young men who were seen in videos speaking some Locally Acquired American Accent.

Their video caught the eye of many people and it started going viral with many people hailing from the Ashanti region of Ghana claiming to be proud ‘Kumericans.’