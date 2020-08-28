Police in Kodie has arrested some persons believed to be involved in the killing of a Mobile Money merchant at Onwe in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects were arrested 4 hours after they had murdered the Mobile Money merchant with an AK 47 rifle.

The suspected robbers were caught with the rifle in hand in a Daewoo Matiz taxi with registration number AS 880-16.

The police say some evidence can be matched to the murder of Owusu Agyekum, 32.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo who spoke on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Police Command said, “Evidence we have gathered so far is giving us some assurance that these suspects that have been arrested have a connection with the earlier robbery so we are assuring the general public that we are making some new notes and in the appropriate time we will come out with the full details.”

Three persons have been gunned down in the past two months by armed robbers in the region.

The latest being Owusu Agyei, a 32-year-old Mobile Money merchant who was reportedly shot in the chest with an AK 47 rifle yesterday and robbed of his earnings while at work.