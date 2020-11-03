Singer Sista Afia warmed the hearts of her followers after she shared a photo of herself and noble actress Mercy Asiedu on her Instagram page.

It didn’t take long for social media users to notice the resemblance between the two industry players.

According to some of them, Miss Asiedu looks more like the mother of the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker.

Sharing the photo with her over 1.7 million followers, Sista Afia tagged Miss Asiedu with the caption: Mother and daughter vibes.

MORE:

She went on to promote her new song dubbed ‘Sika’ featuring budding rapper Kweku Flick.

Check out the photo below:

Check out some of the reactions below: