Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is on the lips of Ghanaians after his mini-performance to entertain his constituents.

Kennedy was in Bantama over the weekend for a political gathering to solicit votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 polls.

In the course of delivering his epic speech, the MP went wild when Yaa Pono’s ‘Obiaa Wo Ne Master’ sounded from the speakers at the event.

Known to be his favourite song, Kennedy unleashed what he called the “victory dance”, to the amazement of his constituents.

He swung his body from left to right before proceeding in a circular motion.

Watch the Assin Central MP’s moves in the video below: