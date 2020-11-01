Former President John Dramani Mahama has denied claims that he owns hotels in Dubai.

Mr Mahama says this is one of the many false allegations levelled against him by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“They said I built hotels in Dubai, I have ships in Tokyo, they said DKM was mine. If I have hotels in Dubai, I dare them to go and look for it, sell it and come and invest the money in Ghana’s economy,” he said at a campaign rally in Accra.

John Mahama said the NPP has not been able to provide any evidence against him, as all the claims are false and merely aimed at tarnishing his image.

The former President further denied claims that he awarded contracts worth millions of Ghana cedis to his brother Ibrahim Mahama, including the dredging of the Odaw river.

“My brother was doing the project free of charge, he never charged a pesewa but you had leading figures of the NPP saying I gave the contract worth GHS 200 million,” he added.