Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger has just announced that the state’s presidential contest will go to a recount.

He says that 4,169 votes remain to be counted, and that some 8,000 military absentee ballots are still in the mail and will only be counted if they arrive by the end of the day.

“Right now Georgia remains too close to call,” he says, adding: “With a margin that small there will be a recount in Georgia.”

“Interest in our election obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country.”

“We are looking at a margin less than a large high school,” Raffensberger’s aide Gabriel Sterling added after the Republican official left without taking questions.

Sterling, who oversees voting for the state, added that the reason for the recount is due to how close the race is, and that they have not seen “any widespread irregularities” that would indicate foul play.