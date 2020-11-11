Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that his prediction on the ‘hanging’ United States (US) elections still stands.

Rev Bempah has been described by some Ghanaians as fake because the political trend in the US elections did not exactly follow his prophecy of incumbent Donald Trump retaining his seat.

But, addressing the tag in a latest post-preaching service, he reiterated the declarations he made were not out of his own intuition.

He said God enlightened him “in spirit and in truth”, through some heavenly revelations, where he saw the key of the White House snatched from President Trump for “turning away from God.”

He added it is, however, unclear who Abraham and Watchers ( unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth) have settled on to lead America.

That said, he has called on the God of Heaven and earth to visit any individual who wants to touch ‘His anointed’.