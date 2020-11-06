Entertainment pundit, DJ Premier, has urged Shatta Wale and his team to do something memorable for his loyal fan who asked his passengers to alight just to meet his favourite music star.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, DJ Premier, who was stunned at the gesture, urged the self- acclaimed Dancehall King to do something that will remind his fans of the price of loyalty.

I’m looking at something that the guy can look at every day and feel proud of. Let it remind him that his endless love for a certain musician called Wale gave him that thing.

Shatta Wale and the SM ‘trotro’ driver at Hitz FM

Instead of giving him a thousand or two thousand dollars I would prefer the money be used to get him something that he can always see and that is far better [SIC], he said.

The driver, who has identified himself as Liman Akwara, shocked onlookers when he cut short his trip to meet his idol Shatta Wale at Hitz FM, Friday.

He was transporting a minibus full of passengers to Accra from Accra New Town when he made an abrupt stop in front of the Joy FM building because he saw the musician entering the premises.

He also offered a 12-hour free ride to commuters on Monday after meeting his star meeting.