This year’s Adom Praiz concert by Adom 106.3 FM will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Adom TV Channel Coordinator, Kobby Eshun, made this known when he launched the virtual programme at the forecourt of Multimedia, Kokomlemle.

Mr Eshun promised a mega show that would keep lovers of gospel music on their feet the whole night, though it will be done virtually.

Adom praize 2020 launch

“We are grateful to everyone for being with us throughout the years as far as Adom Praiz is concerned. Whether coronavirus or not, we will organise the show virtually and you can join in from the comfort of your homes,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Gospel artistes booked for the event are Elder Mireku, Celestine Donkor, Edwin Dadson, MOG, Jeshurun Otchere, Bernard Amankwa and Sylvester Seidu.

Others include Evangelist Diana Asamoah, the Multimedia Choir, Cici Baidoo and Sax Vorsah among others.

The much-talked-about show will start at 7:pm and ends at 11:pm.

Adomonline.com will keep readers posted on the latest developments on this year’s edition.