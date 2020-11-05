Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuem constituency, George Mireku Duker, has been captured in a video telling church members to open Psalm 500 in the Bible at a Catholic Conference Room at Tarkwa.

The MP was invited to speak during the Peace for Election 2020 Programme organised by the church.

In the middle of his speech, he shockingly asked the church members to open Psalm 500 which cannot be found in the Bible.

This created confusion at the event ground.

The MP has since been trending on twitter for all the wrong reasons.

