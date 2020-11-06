The 2020 National Farmers’ Day celebration at Techiman in the Bono East region today, November 6, 2020, delayed.

The 36th edition is been held on the theme: ‘Agribusiness Development under Covid 19 – Opportunities and Challenges.’

Adom FM’s reporter, Christian Kumah reported all was set for the celebration at the Techiman School part.

He noted residents from all parts of the region trooped to Techiman to share in the joy of farmers.

The Farmers’ Day celebration was introduced by the erstwhile Provisional National Defence Council government in 1985.

It is an annual event aimed at recognising the vital role played by farmers and fishers in the country’s economy.