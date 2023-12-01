The annual National Farmers’ Day celebration is set to take place at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, Western Region Today, December 1, 2023.

The 39th edition of the event will feature a grand dinner for both celebrants and awardees, with President Akufo-Addo serving as the Guest of Honor.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Agriculture, Tanko Bagbara highlighted efforts to make agriculture more appealing to the youth.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mr Bagbara emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to advancing mechanized agriculture and assured that ample resources are ready to be deployed to bolster the agricultural sector.

“This year’s agriculture will be made dignified, corporate, and attractive for the youth. The ministry is looking at a mechanized form of agriculture with efficiency. An era of Smart farming is the way forward. We are looking for smart solutions effectively and efficiently; to reduce the drudgery that our great-grandfathers deployed. It may be a reason the youth never want to get involved! Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II is the clear path, and yes. All can be involved in hiring laborers,” he said.

“Mechanisation and smart farming are the way forward. The Ministry of Agric is ready to deploy enough resources; agriculture will be made easy for the youth,” he stated.

Mr Bagbara added that there are comprehensive long-term plans in motion for Ghana to produce its fertilizer, thereby putting an end to importation and assuring that the locally produced fertilizer would be both affordable and readily available for Ghanaian farmers.