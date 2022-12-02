Farmers in the Ahafo district have fostered unity in their special way to mark this year’s Farmers’ Day.

As part of activities scheduled for the 38th Farmers’ Day, the producers gathered at the venue at Gyedu in the Asutifi North District to have a fufu galore.

The food preparation was left in the hands of the abled men who gave the women a run for their monies with the large portion delicacy.

After the galore, the farmers will begin an official opening of an agricultural fair to exhibit their produce after which the deserving farmers will be rewarded.

This year’s theme is ‘Accelerating Agriculture Development through Value Addition’ in response to the current global economic crises and national constraint.

Some of the awardees will go home with tricycles (aboboyaa), agro-processors, farming equipment and cash prices.