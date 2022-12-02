Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has announced his starting XI for the final group game against Uruguay.

The Black Stars are aiming to book a place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup which is ongoing in Qatar.

Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman have returned to the squad with the Ayew brothers keeping their place in the team for the clash.

The Black Stars, after a 3-2 win against South Korea, will need a draw to go through.

The game comes off at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Starting XI below: