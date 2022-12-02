A 43-year-old farmer from the Juaben district of the Ashanti Region has been adjudged the overall national Best Farmer for 2022.

At the just ended 38th Farmers’ Day celebrations held at the Jubilee Park of the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, Mr Siriboe was honored with the title of the Best Farmer for the year.

He was decorated with a GHS 1million cash price kind courtesy the Agric Development Bank (ADB), which was presented to him by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour.

He also received a two-day stay for two, sponsored by the Peduase Valley Resort.

Mr Siriboe was given the honor for his demonstration of good agricultural skills, and his motivation to people to venture into the field.

With a career spanning for 22 years, Mr Siriboe has employed 145 workers of which 20 are full time and 105, casual employees.

His scale of operation is diverse and his farms are located at Bomfa, Ejura and Akokoa, all in the Ashanti Region.

The newly adjudged best farmer is the owner of the Siriboe Farms Limited and can boast of, all in acres farms – 900 oil palm, 63 citrus, 65 cocoa, 240 maize, 17 mangoes, 30 cashew, 37 cassava and 46 cowpeas.

Additionally, he has 17,500 poultry birds, 256 cattle, 72 sheep, 441 goats, 264 pigs, 104 grasscutters, 7000 snail among others.

He is a married man and father-of-four.

Mr Siriboe was awarded alongside 14 others who were also presented with diverse prizes.

It includes 1st Runner-Up National Best Farmer; 2nd Runner-Up National Best Farmer; National Best Livestock Farmer; National Best Crop Farmer; Overall National Best Fisher; National Best Marine Fisher; National Best Inland Fisher; National Best Fisher Farmer and National Best Fish Processor.



