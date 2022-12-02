Former Ghana head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has implored the Black Stars to stay focused ahead of their final group game against Uruguay.

The Black Stars will take on the South American side later today at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ahead of the game, many football fans have called on the Black Stars to seek revenge after the heartbreak in South Africa 12 years ago after Suarez blocked Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header with his hands.

Speaking to AKoma FM in an interview, Rajevac says the issue of revenge should not be the focus.

READ ALSO

He advises that Ghana should leave the past in the past and go into the Uruguay game as a different match.

“I believe Ghana should leave the past in the past regarding the Uruguay game and take the match against Uruguay as any other match,” the Serbian trainer said.

“It was a tragic memory for all of us but anyway, we made all of Africa proud at that time, so we should learn from that experience and use I for future challenges.

“They should stay focused and determined to win, because every next match is the most important match,” Milovan Rajevac said.

Ghana’s encounter against Uruguay is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT. The Black Stars need a draw to make it to the next round of the tournament.