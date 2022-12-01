Ghana coach, Otto Addo says he is expecting Andre Ayew to play a crucial role against Uruguay on Friday.

The Black Stars will face the South American side who halted their chances of playing in the semifinal of the 2010 Mundial in South Africa after Luis Suarez deliberately blocked Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header with his hands.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s clash against the Sky Blue, Addo spoke about the importance of Andre in the team and that his experience will be greatly needed in tomorrow’s match.

According to him, he expects the Al Sadd forward to lead the charge as he remains the only player who witnessed the game.

“Andre will be important to us just like everybody. It’s about a team. He lived it and experienced what happened in 2010,” Addo told Ghana FA media.

“We know with teamwork and hard work we can achieve a lot in this World Cup.”

Ghana needs a draw against Uruguay to progress to the round of 16 of the tournament, while Uruguay badly needs a win to progress to the next round.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.