German referee, Daniel Siebert, has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s final group game against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

The Black Stars will come up against the South American side at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 15:00GMT.

This is the second game for the 38-year-old, having made his World Cup debut in the Group D clash between Tunisia and Australia on November 26.

Siebert – who has been an international referee since 2015 – continues with his team of assistants in compatriots Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn.

Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita has been named Fourth Official.

The Ghana-Uruguay clash will be his 37th game as centre referee over the last 12 months.

He has handled several Uefa inter-club competitions, a World Cup qualifier, Nations League, and domestic games in his native Germany.

The Black Stars, who sit 2nd on the Group H log with three points need a draw or a win to make it to the last 16 while the two-time world champions need a win after picking up just a point after two games.

READ ALSO

Full appointment:

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Seidel (GER)

Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Foltyn (GER)

Fourth Official: Yoshimi Yamashita (JPN)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Vasile Marinescu (ROU)

Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)