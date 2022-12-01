Ghana coach Otto Addo says he is confident enough that his side can beat Uruguay on Friday.

The West African country will clash with the two-time world champions in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The Black Stars need just a draw or a win to seal their place in the last 16 while the South American side needs a win to progress.

Ghana secured an all-important win against South Korea in their second group game while Uruguay suffered a defeat against Portugal.

Ahead of the game, Addo says he is confident his side will overcome Diego Alonso’s who are just with a point after two games.

“They [Uruguay] have very good strikers, lots of experience and they are a very compact, very good team,” he said.

“Every game will be on edge and we have to be at our best to beat them.

“I am confident enough to know that we can win this game,” he said.

Ghana are aiming for a win after Luis Suarez deliberately blocked a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyah to crash the country’s chances of playing in the semifinal.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.