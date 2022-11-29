Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has insisted that they will approach their final group game against Uruguay with a careful plan.

The Black Stars will face the two-time world champions at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

After securing an all-important win against South Korea in their second group game on Monday, Ghana will need to draw or win against the South American side to qualify for the next last 16.

Addo, after the win against Korea, shared that they will analyze the game to be able to map a strategy against Uruguay.

According to him, they will approach the game with a careful plan.

“We will analyze the game against South Korea again before we think about Uruguay,” he said.

“We will approach the Uruguay game with a carefully worked strategy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are with just a point after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Portugal in their second group game played on Monday.