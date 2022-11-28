Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has described Mohammed Kudus as a genius following his scintillating performance against South Korea.

The Black Stars recorded their first win of the 2022 World Cup after losing to Portugal against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Kudus, 22, grabbed a brace in the 34th and 69th minute after Mohammed Salisu had broken the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Speaking after the game, Gyan, who played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively lauded the Ajax forward.

According to him, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward is a genius player.

“Ghana started the game well and it looked like they get into the box and that goal from Kudus is simply amazing,” he said on SuperSport.

Ghana now has three points following the win. The Black Stars will take on Uruguay in their final group game on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.