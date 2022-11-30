Andre Ayew says the playing body of the Black Stars are focused and determined to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will come up against Uruguay in their final group game on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

After securing a 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday, the Black Stars must avoid defeat to make it to the last 16.

However, Uruguay would need a win and hope Portugal beat Korea in the last round of matches.

It would be recalled that in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Uruguay denied Ghana a place in the semi-finals courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball.

Many Ghanaian football fans are calling for revenge against the Sky Blue.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Ayew said the Black Stars were focused on defeating the two-time world champions, and not concerned about revenge.

“I’m the only one who was in the squad when that happened, so the others don’t know how we felt but everyone felt bad. For me, I just want to get into the next stage so if it was revenge or not, we would go with the same determination and the same desire to win because we want to get to the next stage.

“So, it’s not a matter of revenge, it is just a matter of us getting into the next stage.”

“Where I am now, I’m not looking back but I’m just looking at what’s coming on Friday, I don’t want to talk about the past, I just want to focus on what’s coming and how to win.”

The Friday clash would be the second meeting between the two countries at the World Cup.