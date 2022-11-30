The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, says he will beat his main contender, Johnson Asiedu Nketia hands down to retain his position.

He is, thus, urging Mr Nketia to pull out of the contest.

According to him, he will suffer a humiliating defeat if he refuses to throw in the towel.

The former Local Government Minister says he has the experienced hands to return the NDC to power in 2024.

Speaking at an interaction session with the media in Koforidua, Eastern Region over the weekend, he called on delegates to vote for him massively.

“If they have nothing to say, they should throw in the towel and withdraw from the race because I want to assure you that I will win this election and I will win it hands down, and I will lead the NDC to power,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also pledged to support former President John Dramani Mahama should he decide to lead the party into 2024 general election.

“I have been loyal to former President Mahama and continue to be loyal to him, and I want to state that, if our delegates endorse him or vote for him, which I know is a possibility and likely scenario, I will give him my 200% support. I will work for him 24 hours to ensure that he wins the next elections and form the next government to bring the policies to rescue this country into reality,” he said.