There are lots of reactions trickling in on social media as Ghanaians celebrate the Farmers’ Day holiday.

The government has set aside the first Friday in December to commemorate farmers and fishermen nationwide.

This year’s celebration, which is the 37th edition, fell on Friday, December 3 on the theme: Planting for food and jobs – Consolidating food systems in Ghana.

The celebrations kickstarted on November 29 with an Agricultural Fair, Exhibition and Regional Focus Days.

A Grand Durbar and Award Ceremony will be held in Cape Coast to award several individuals in the agricultural sector for their immense contribution to the country.

On social media, farmers, who worked hard to produce food for the country, are being celebrated by Ghanaians, others are also displaying photos of how they’re observing the holiday at home or even in their farms.

On #FarmersDay and every day we thank and honour those who grow the food that nourishes us. pic.twitter.com/6AVm0Dk1Bq — Gregory Andrews (@AusAmbGHA) December 3, 2021

In 1980, #Ghana faced one of the worst drought spells, which directly impact the farming industry. #CMGhana #FarmersDay #FarmersDay2021 — Ghana📍️️️🇬🇭 Akwaaba (@exploregh) December 3, 2021

Happy farmers day to all Farmers in Ghana. You are the reason there’s food on our table. Today we celebrate your tireless efforts! #JoySMS #FarmersFighting4Rights #Ghana #farmersday — Kwame Asiemoah (@semaokpekpe) December 3, 2021

Ayekoo to our Farmers for feeding us throughout these trying times. May the good Lord continue to grant them the strength they need to continue to do so as we celebrate them today.



Happy Farmers’ Day.#FarmersDay pic.twitter.com/xfMCEOTpXg — Daniel Wilson Addo (@DW_Addo) December 3, 2021

Farmers form the backbone of every country, Happy Farmers’ Day to all farmers in Ghana…Ayekoo#shiningvessels #farmersday pic.twitter.com/80Ucs1LvwU — Shining Vessels Academy (@ShiningVessels) December 3, 2021

They have also been calls for the government to support farmers and make the sector attractive and lucrative.

Others have also proposed a move from traditional farming methods to the use of mechanised equipment to increase productivity.

Many years on, Ghanian farmers and fishermen face many challenges, including climate change.

Changes in rainfall patterns have affected production. #CMGhana #FarmersDay #FarmersDay2021 — Curious Minds Ghana (@cmghana) December 3, 2021