There are lots of reactions trickling in on social media as Ghanaians celebrate the Farmers’ Day holiday.
The government has set aside the first Friday in December to commemorate farmers and fishermen nationwide.
This year’s celebration, which is the 37th edition, fell on Friday, December 3 on the theme: Planting for food and jobs – Consolidating food systems in Ghana.
The celebrations kickstarted on November 29 with an Agricultural Fair, Exhibition and Regional Focus Days.
A Grand Durbar and Award Ceremony will be held in Cape Coast to award several individuals in the agricultural sector for their immense contribution to the country.
On social media, farmers, who worked hard to produce food for the country, are being celebrated by Ghanaians, others are also displaying photos of how they’re observing the holiday at home or even in their farms.
On #FarmersDay and every day we thank and honour those who grow the food that nourishes us. pic.twitter.com/6AVm0Dk1Bq— Gregory Andrews (@AusAmbGHA) December 3, 2021
RT @cmghana: We have come a long way!— Ghana📍️️️🇬🇭 Akwaaba (@exploregh) December 3, 2021
…from Ghana’s Drought Years:
In 1980, #Ghana faced one of the worst drought spells, which directly impact the farming industry. #CMGhana #FarmersDay #FarmersDay2021
Happy Farmers’ Day. #farmersday pic.twitter.com/9q0HKAwF36— #CelebratingLife (@SICLifeGhana) December 3, 2021
Happy farmers day to all Farmers in Ghana. You are the reason there’s food on our table. Today we celebrate your tireless efforts! #JoySMS #FarmersFighting4Rights #Ghana #farmersday— Kwame Asiemoah (@semaokpekpe) December 3, 2021
Ayekoo to our Farmers for feeding us throughout these trying times. May the good Lord continue to grant them the strength they need to continue to do so as we celebrate them today.— Daniel Wilson Addo (@DW_Addo) December 3, 2021
Happy Farmers’ Day.#FarmersDay pic.twitter.com/xfMCEOTpXg
Farmers form the backbone of every country, Happy Farmers’ Day to all farmers in Ghana…Ayekoo#shiningvessels #farmersday pic.twitter.com/80Ucs1LvwU— Shining Vessels Academy (@ShiningVessels) December 3, 2021
They have also been calls for the government to support farmers and make the sector attractive and lucrative.
Others have also proposed a move from traditional farming methods to the use of mechanised equipment to increase productivity.
Many years on, Ghanian farmers and fishermen face many challenges, including climate change.— Curious Minds Ghana (@cmghana) December 3, 2021
Changes in rainfall patterns have affected production. #CMGhana #FarmersDay #FarmersDay2021
Farming in Ghana is tough.?Our farmers need to move away from the cutlass & hoe mtd to mechanized equipments to produce more efficiently to feed the nation. Our food exports will increase and our farmers will be able to provide more for their families. #farmersday— RamenDayParty (@OyooQuartey) December 3, 2021