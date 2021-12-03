Ghanaians celebrate farmers on Farmers' Day

There are lots of reactions trickling in on social media as Ghanaians celebrate the Farmers’ Day holiday.

The government has set aside the first Friday in December to commemorate farmers and fishermen nationwide.

This year’s celebration, which is the 37th edition, fell on Friday, December 3 on the theme: Planting for food and jobs Consolidating food systems in Ghana.

The celebrations kickstarted on November 29 with an Agricultural Fair, Exhibition and Regional Focus Days.

A Grand Durbar and Award Ceremony will be held in Cape Coast to award several individuals in the agricultural sector for their immense contribution to the country.

On social media, farmers, who worked hard to produce food for the country, are being celebrated by Ghanaians, others are also displaying photos of how they’re observing the holiday at home or even in their farms.

They have also been calls for the government to support farmers and make the sector attractive and lucrative.

Others have also proposed a move from traditional farming methods to the use of mechanised equipment to increase productivity.




